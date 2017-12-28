1,300 mountain bikes recalled after brake hazard

Investigators are warning riders across the county of a mountain bike recall. About 1,300 have been sold since June 2017.
Officials told FOX13 the brake cables were not secured properly during the manufacturing, which can cause brake failure. This can pose a crash hazard to the rider.
This recall involves year 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline models by Rocky Mountain Bikes.
Consumers are advised to stop using recalled bikes and immediately contact an authorized Rocky Mountain dealer for the free inspection and repair.
The Bikesmith is the local dealer for Rocky Mountain Bikes. You can contact them at 901-871-2453.
The bikes range in price between $2,600 to $7,300.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
