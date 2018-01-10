135 shelter pets flying from Memphis to Seattle for new forever home

More than 100 at-risk shelters pets will be flying from the Bluff City to Seattle.
'Freekibble Flight to Freedom' will airlift the 135 dogs and cats Wednesday. They are being given a second chance and their new forever home in Seattle.
According to GreaterGood.org, "In shelters across the country, highly adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized due to [Memphis] shelter overcrowding. In other areas, shelters have room to accommodate more adoptable pets."
Halo, Purely for Pets, donated 10,000 bowls of pet food to help care for the passengers.
Anyone interested in helping, can click here for more information.
