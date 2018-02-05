0 14 families affected by massive apartment fire

“The first thing I took was my babies, and there was people in the window throwing rocks so we can get out,” said Gabrieel Lopez, a distraught mother thinking on her feet after learning a massive fire at the Avery Park Apartments had spread to her home.

FOX13's Tony Atkins spoke with Lopez Saturday.

Lopez was one of the last people to learn her building would soon to be engulfed in flames after being alerted by neighbors downstairs.

“I grabbed my babies and threw my babies to the people,” said Lopez. “I just threw myself. I didn’t care if anyone was gonna catch me. I just threw myself.”

The mother of two newborns was one of dozens evacuated on Saturday who lost everything except a loved one.

Memphis firefighters even managed to save Lopez' dog.

Sunday, things were much calmer, and Memphis Fire Department are estimating $250,000 in damages after a stove malfunctioned in one of the apartments. 14 families were displaced.

“I’m so happy God blessed us because didn’t nobody get hurt,” said resident Ronald Redd.

Ronald Redd lives in Avery Park. Fortunately, the fire didn't spread to his apartment.

One day after what could've been a deadly situation, he said he's happy to see his neighbors for the past five years, rise to the occasion for each other.

"We got to do the right thing for the kids and as far as getting everyone to safety," said Redd.

Memphis fire said one of the children that jumped from Lopez' apartment was treated for smoke inhalation.

