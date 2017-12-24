14 vehicles burglarized in Collierville days before Christmas

0

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - People all across the Mid-South are trying to do their last-minute shopping before Christmas, but one Mid-South city is on edge.

The Collierville Police Department is warning people that their cars may not be as safe as they think after 14 cars were burglarized Friday night. Police told FOX13 it happened in the north east part of town.

Collierville Police Department put in a Facebook post that just locking your doors could help keep that from happening and of course stow your items so people can't see inside.

14 vehicles were burglarized last night. One simple step could help keep you from being a victim of an auto burglary, lock your vehicle. Securing your valuables out of sight can help as well. Lock your vehicle and double check it before you go to bed at night, #9pmroutine. pic.twitter.com/0KkAL09Jcm — Collierville Police (@colliervillepd) December 23, 2017

FOX13 talked to a woman who works in Collierville. She said she cannot believe people would stoop so low so close to Christmas.

"Christmas is supposed to be about giving not just breaking into other people's cars and taking. Especially if it doesn't belong to you," Myesha Allen said.

FOX13 is reaching out to Collierville Police to see if they think this was one person or several that committed these crimes. We are also asking if they've found any of the suspects.

