Teen tried to abduct 5-year-old in Arlington, SCSO says

An investigation is underway after a teenage boy allegedly tried to abduct a 5-year-old girl, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
SCSO told FOX13 the boy, who is 14, took the girl by the hand and led her around the corner of a building. The 5-year-old got away.
SCSO is treating the case as an attempted abduction.
Investigators have not said happened to the girl when the teen took her. She was taken to a hospital to be treated and has since been released.
Residents said the incident happened Friday in the Villages of Summer Meadows in Arlington.
The 14-year-old was taken to juvenile court. SCSO could not confirm whether he is facing charges.
FOX13 is working to learn more about the incident. We will update this story with additional information when it becomes available.
