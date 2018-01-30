0 15-year-old says he was assaulted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mother of a 15-year-old Millington teen said he is scarred for life after she said a Shelby County Sheriff deputy used excessive force against him.

The incident happened Friday night after an altercation at the teens home that he was not involved in.

Trending stories:

The mother said her child's face will never be the same. This after she said he was thrown down and pinned to the ground by 4 deputies.

The sheriff’s office isn’t talking to us about the incident. Thw mother told FOX13 she just wants justice for her son.

"I fall on the ground, and I'm like that. They just come over there and push my head. Another one comes running and goes like this, and they just keep on doing it and keep on pushing my head down," said 15-year-old Marquez Hill.

Hill is talking about an incident that happened Friday night at his home. Sheriff deputies responded to an altercation that did not involve him. Deep scars on now on his face. His mother said the incident shouldn't have happened because her son was doing as he was told.

"I was like please don't hurt my baby. Please don't hurt my baby. He's doing everything that you're telling him to do," said Taqueka McNeil, mother of Marquez.

We contacted Shelby County Sheriff Office about the accusations. We were told that since the incident involved a minor, that they could not comment.

"I want justice for my son because my son is scarred for the rest of his life. He will probably have a lot of hostility towards cops, and that's not what I want him to have." Said McNeil.

"When I was little, I wanted to be a police officer. Like I want to be a police officer, and I just thought about that and I'm like I don't even want to be one anymore," remembered Hill.

McNeil told us her 9th grade son has no criminal record.

"My son has never had any problem with the law, any. This is his first incident with officers," McNeil sighed.

An incident that has scarred him for life both physically and mentally. When we asked what he thinks should happen to the deputies, he said, "I don't even really know right now, but I know he should have consequences, but I don't even know."

Ms. McNeil is planning on filing charges with Internal Affairs against the deputy who she said did this to her son. She has also contacted an attorney to see what other avenues she has to seek justice for her son.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.