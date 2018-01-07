16-year-old boy critically shot in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:55 p.m. in the 400 block of W Shelby Drive. According to MPD, the teen was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
There was no suspect information given at this time.
If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
