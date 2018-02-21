16-year-old boy pulls gun on lady after getting into fender bender on Hwy 64, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 16-year-old teen is behind bars and charged with Aggravated Assault for pulling a gun on a lady after getting into a fender bender.
The incident happened Monday, Feb. 19 in the 8300 block of Hwy 64. When MPD made the scene they noticed two women yelling on the expressway after they got into an accident. Officers then noticed a 16-year-old boy get out of the car and raised a small black semi automatic handgun from what appeared to be from between the seat and console.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Man travels with more than a pound of marijuana on Mega Bus
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- School suspension leads to child rape arrest, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The suspect started running towards the officers with the gun and began shouting. Police were able to calm down the suspect and was placed into hand cuffs and was read his Miranda rights.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}