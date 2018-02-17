17-year-old arrested, facing terrorism charge for threatening Mid-South school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old is behind bars, facing a terrorism charge for threatening a Shelby County school.
A social media post was made on Thursday focused on Northwest Prep Academy. Police have not said what was in the post to warrant the commission of the act of terrorism charge. The school was put on lockdown.
Parents were called and notified. Police have not released a name because the person is a minor.
Police would not say if the person is a student at the school. An SCS spokesperson said they are thankful for the work by law enforcement in this situation.
FOX13 will continue to find answers on this developing story.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- MPD searching for missing woman being held against her will
- Memphis mother kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to commit forgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}