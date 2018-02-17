  • 17-year-old arrested, facing terrorism charge for threatening Mid-South school

    By: Jim Spiewak

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old is behind bars, facing a terrorism charge for threatening a Shelby County school.  

    A social media post was made on Thursday focused on Northwest Prep Academy. Police have not said what was in the post to warrant the commission of the act of terrorism charge. The school was put on lockdown. 

    Parents were called and notified. Police have not released a name because the person is a minor. 

    Police would not say if the person is a student at the school. An SCS spokesperson said they are thankful for the work by law enforcement in this situation.  

    FOX13 will continue to find answers on this developing story. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories