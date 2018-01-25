0 17-year-old shot in the head at Midtown restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A restaurant in Midtown became a crime scene Thursday morning.

Yellow tape stretched across E's Café on Union as officers both inside and out worked to understand what led to the shooting of a 17-year-old.

"It caught my eye when I saw the officer and the crime scene van," a man, who did not want to use his name, told FOX13.

He said the shooting happened much too close for comfort.

"Yeah, right next to my job," he said. "I am kind of shaken up about it."

Trending stories:

The man had every right to be shaken. Investigators said the shooting was an accident – meaning others too could have found themselves in harm’s way.

"It just kind of stung me because this is not nothing new in Memphis," he said.

Detectives said just after 5 a.m. a 17-year-old and his friend were inside the cafe messing with a gun. Moments later, the trigger was pulled.

The teen was hit in the head and rushed to Regional One. He is now fighting for his life.

Sherman Lackland, 21, has since been charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with a deadly weapon and Unlawful possession of a weapon.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.