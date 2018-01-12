An 18-wheeler is overturned after crashing on I-55 in Mississippi.
PHOTOS: 18-wheeler flips on icy interstate in Mississippi
The accident happened on I-55 southbound at mile marker 271 in Tate County. Roads in the area are covered with ice.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the left lane is blocked for southbound traffic.The roadway is expected to be impacted for around two hours.
FOX13 is working to learn whether the driver was injured.
We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.
