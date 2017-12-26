  • 18-wheeler overturns on I-240 near Airways

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that an 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday on westbound Interstate 240 west of Airways Blvd.

    The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. and caused traffic delays.

    Memphis police told us it was a two vehicle crash, and no one was injured. Traffic is expected to be cleared by 5:30 p.m.

