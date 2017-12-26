18-wheeler overturns on I-240 near Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that an 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday on westbound Interstate 240 west of Airways Blvd.
The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. and caused traffic delays.
Memphis police told us it was a two vehicle crash, and no one was injured. Traffic is expected to be cleared by 5:30 p.m.
ACCIDENT: Semi roll over is blocking two lanes of WB I-240 at the Airways exit. Big slow downs in both directions between Malfunction Junction and the Lamar Ave. exit. pic.twitter.com/pJ9mPhfgkg— Lindsey Monroe (@WxLindseyFOX13) December 26, 2017
