0 18,000 plus potholes filled since Jan. 12, but how many more potholes remain?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City Council will tackle the issues of potholes Tuesday morning in their weekly meetings.

Between the winter weather and soggy showers, you've likely seen how bad our roads are. We spoke with one member of the City Council who wants a timeline to when they'll be finished.

According to the City of Memphis, since Jan. 12, they have filled 18,242 potholes in our city, but that's not stopping the council from bringing up the issue in Tuesday's meeting.

"The questions I wanna ask are we using the right appropriate materials when we are filling the potholes. I don't know this is not my area of expertise," City Council member Martavius Jones told FOX13.

Jones said over the last 4 to 8 weeks he has been inundated with calls from Memphians complaining about the treacherous terrain we call public roads, so during Tuesday’s meeting, council members will demand answers from and request a timeline of completion.

"What progress has been made, in my recollection, it doesn't seem like we've had this many in the past. I would like some assessment of how many we have compared to in previous years," Jones said.

Jones told FOX13, he's hoping they can come to a timeline very soon, but with the inclement weather Memphis has been served with this year, the timeline might not be music to Memphians ears.

"We will get all of them fixed, but with this money with the rain continuing to come in, it's going to be a challenge," Jones told FOX13.

