19-year-old behind bars, facing robbery and murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 19-year-old woman is behind bars in connection with a robbery that turned into a Memphis murder.
Deborah Spencer is facing first degree murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to MPD.
Memphis Police said Spencer and two other men were at a home in the 2700 block of Midland on Thursday to sell a gun to Don Whitaker.
Investigators told FOX13 when Whitaker got into the back of a Pontiac sedan, they robbed him.
Witnesses at the scene said he was shot as he ran away from the car.
Police said Whitaker was dropped off at the fire station on Lamar with a gunshot wound, then taken to Regional One where he died.
Investigators later found Spencer in the 900 block of Hale in Whitehaven. She waived her rights and told police she was with two males at the time of the crime.
Spencer also told police she posted the ad to sell the gun. MPD said Spencer informed them that one of the men shot and robbed Whitaker while he ran away.
Spencer has been transported to Jail East for charges.
Trending stories:
- Man loses job after taking time off to care for 12-year-old son shot while walking to store
- Man who drove into creek off I-55 found dead’
- Memphis man to girlfriend: "I am gonna put your brains all over these windows."
- MPD searching for serial robber, targeted 7 people in 2 days
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}