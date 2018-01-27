19-year-old father dead following shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another Memphis teen is dead following a shooting in Whitehaven.
Police presence at the Peppertree Aparrments in Whitehaven. A man on scene believes his nephew has been killed at the apartment. pic.twitter.com/uTNWO1Ix75— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 27, 2018
According to MPD, they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Peppertree Apartment complex located at 4261 Graceland Rd. Once they arrived to the scene they found a man dead.
FOX13's Tony Atkins was the first one on the scene and talked to family members.
Family on scene says the victim just turned 19. No official word on who the victim is, though. pic.twitter.com/iVGnussGBk— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 27, 2018
Family identified the vicitim as 19-year-old Deshawn Smith. According to the family, he just had a baby a couple of months ago.
One person on the scene told FOX13, Smith was shot 8 times and had his shoes stolen as well. MPD has not confirmed that with FOX13 as of yet.
Police do not have any suspect information right now. If you information pertaining to this murder, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
This is the second teen to be shot in less than 24 hours.
MPD were called to the 4700 block of Townhouse Way around 1 a.m. Saturday, where they located a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
