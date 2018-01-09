1968 Memphis sanitation workers presented with NAACP Vanguard Award

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Elmore Nickleberry is the longest working sanitation worker in the City of Memphis.

Serving more than 60 years with the city, he often reflects on his participation in the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike.

“To get better working conditions and better jobs than with the city,” Nickelberry said. “During that time, you couldn’t get any jobs. You had to tote a tub on your head.”

He said the working conditions were brutal.

“When I used to tote those tubs on my head and go in people’s backyards and maggots were running all down my back and all down my neck,” Nickelberry said.

Tuesday, Nickelberry and the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers were presented the prestigious NAACP Vanguard Award at the National Civil Rights Museum.

The honor was presented in recognition of their groundbreaking work that has increased understanding and awareness of racial and social issues.

“Fifty years ago, those men took a stand and they determined that they were also men who should be treated with dignity and as a result of that it spurred a movement for labor rights, worker rights, not only in the City of Memphis, but nationwide,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said.

The award is in conjunction with the 49th NAACP Image Awards.

Nickleberry said he hopes this recognition will inspire both present and future generations.

“That they have history, kids going to school, that they learn what the sanitation did for the City of Memphis and remember the struggle we did,” Nickleberry said.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards will air on January 15th.

