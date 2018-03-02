  • 2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested following 48-hour crime spree

    By: Greg Coy

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three arrests have been made after a 48-hour crime spree criss-crossed Memphis. 

    Monica Jones, Dontreal Holloway, and a juvenile have been charged in the crime spree.

    Memphis Police said two suspects were turned in by their mother. 

    Sources told FOX13's Greg Coy the arrests are related to the parking lot stick-ups at a Cordova Kroger.

    Detectives said there were seven robberies in less than 48-hours.

    The Memphis Police Department will hold a press conference later told concerning the arrests. 

