2 arrested after argument over temperature escalates at Memphis Waffle House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman and 16-year-old girl were arrested after thing took a quick left at a local Waffle House on New Year's Eve.
Officials said Whitney Burns and two others entered the business located at 8135 Varnavas Road when they started an argument with one of the employees.
The employee said she was sweeping the floor when she was approached by one of the suspects. The suspect asked the victim if the temperature could be changed. The employee stated that she couldn't change the temperature herself and would notify a manager.
Words continued to be exchanged before things escalated.
The suspect did not like the answer the employee gave, according to police, and she allegedly punched the victim in the face. While the employee was defending herself, the two other suspects began to hit her as well.
All three suspects fled the scene in a white four-door Nissan Altima.
Burns and a 16-year-old were later arrested and charged with simple assault.
