2 dead after North Mississippi Crash

A Mid-South sheriff's department is investigating after a deadly crash early Monday morning.
Two women were killed when they veered off the road and slammed into several trees near Highway 72 and Early Grove Road, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Another vehicle involved burst into flames.
FOX13 learned the victims, between the ages of 20 and 40, were killed.
There was another car involved in the accident, and FOX13 is working to learn more information about the other victim(s).
