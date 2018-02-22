0 2 dead in apartment complex fire, ammo heard going off in burning unit

Two people are dead after an apartment caught fire in Parkway Village, and the circumstances around the incident remain unclear.

The flames broke out at the Clearbrook apartments around 12 p.m. Thursday. It is located on the 4900 block of Winchester.

A neighbor called FOX13 and said they heard a disturbance outside the apartment in question. She said shots were fired, police were called, and moments later the apartment caught fire.

The neighbor said at least one person inside the apartment didn't get out.

The neighbor sent FOX13 the following video. It is raw video from the crime scene. Viewer discretion is advised.

MFD said two people are dead on the scene. The cause of death for both of them is unknown.

Police have one person detained.

MPD has not released any information regarding the incident, but they will be providing an update shortly.

Witness tells me apartment was already on fire when she saw police chasing a robbery suspect. Witness says police saw the robbery happen. pic.twitter.com/Gd6oJRNG3N — Jim Spiewak (@JimFOX13Memphis) February 22, 2018

Police pushed our FOX13 crew from the scene and could be heard on video yelling for residents to get back. That happened as ammunition could be heard going off in the burning apartment.

It is unclear if someone was firing a gun or if ammo was being set off be the flames.

MFD: Confirms one person dead from fire pic.twitter.com/kHgXrGwbPk — Jim Spiewak (@JimFOX13Memphis) February 22, 2018

We do not know what sparked the fire, and many questions remain unanswered about the incident.

FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.

Winchester near Clearbrook St. Westbound traffic blocked. pic.twitter.com/NRpV8rTpsx — Jim Spiewak (@JimFOX13Memphis) February 22, 2018

