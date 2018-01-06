2 killed in car accident on I-55

Two people are dead after a crash in Memphis.
The accident happened around 9:48 a.m. at I-55 north of Shelby Drive.
Memphis police said three vehicles were involved and two people were killed.
One lane of traffic has been opened at Interstate 55 and Shelby Drive. The fatality crash has been cleared, however officers are now working a separate accident at the same location.
