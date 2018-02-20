2 men convicted in drive-by murder, sentenced to life in prison

Two Memphis men were found guilty of first-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted first-degree.
According to the District Attorney General's Office Corderro Avany and Davario Fields will spend the rest of their lives in prison for the August, 2014 shooting. They face additional time when they are sentenced for the attempted first-degree murder charge.
The two fired inside the house on the 1600 block of Patterson Street. Ten people were inside the home and one person was on the porch.
Dominque Thomas, a mother of five, was killed.
