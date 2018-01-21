2 men rob family of three at local Family Dollar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help finding two men who are robbing the Hispanic community.
According to MPD, on January 19 at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to an Aggravated Robbery at 1636 Getwell Rd. Police told FOX13 once they arrived an Hispanic male victim who advised he, his wife and daughter had just arrived at the location and were approached by two armed males occupying a silver Dodge Caravan.
One of the gunmen grabbed the male victim by his collar and stuck a gun to his ribs demanding property. The gunman obtained the victim’s wallet and retreated back to the van.
MPD shared video of the incident. You can see it below.
The suspects fled the scene heading north on Getwell. The suspects’ vehicle matches the description of a Dodge Caravan taken in a carjacking just 2 hours before this robbery occurred, according to MPD.
It is believed that these suspects could be responsible for multiple robberies targeting the Hispanic community.
Anyone with information about this Aggravated Burglary should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
