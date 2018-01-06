2 men rob local Subway at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help finding two men who robbed a local Subway at gunpoint.
According to MPD, the robbery happened Wednesday, Jan. 3 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Subway located at 2953 S. Third. Police told FOX13 a suspect approached the counter, produced a black and silver semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money from the cash register.
The second suspect looked on and stood guard.
After gaining currency from the business, employees/victims reported the suspects walking southbound on S. Third.
A witness observed the male suspects get into a black 2003 Honda Accord. The vehicle was last seen headed towards Walker Holmes area.
You can watch the robbery below.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
