2 men wanted for stealing car in Cooper-Young area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.j - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department for stealing a vehicle in the Cooper-Young area.
According to MPD, on January 12 officers were dispatched to an auto theft at 894 South Cox. The victim advised that her fiancé went to warm up her red 2012 Honda Civic (TN tag #S7645E) and left the keys inside the vehicle. The victim advised that as her fiancé standing on the front porch of the residence, the suspects walked up her driveway and stole her vehicle.
A witness advised that the suspects pictured on video surveillance, that you can see below, are the same individuals he observed steal the victim’s vehicle.
Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible for this Auto Theft.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
