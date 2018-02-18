2 Mississippi students arrested following alleged high school threat

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi investigators have arrested two high school students following an alleged threat made toward Center Hill High School.
DeSoto County Sheriff's told FOX13 they contacted school administration Saturday morning regarding their investigation of the threats made over social media.
The investigation lead officers to arrest two Center Hill High School students Saturday afternoon for their involvement in an alleged cyber-stalking via Snapchat.
Officers said the two students will face disciplinary consequences from the school. Sheriff's told FOX13 they will seek the maximum penalty allowed by law.
Here's a statement from Principal Doug Payne of Center Hill High School;
School officials, district officials, and the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department worked tirelessly investigating all claims that were sent to them last week. If similar situations occur in the future, parents and students are encouraged to once again contact our school administration and/or law enforcement. I can assure you that these claims will be treated with the utmost importance and will be investigated thoroughly.
