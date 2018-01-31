Two MPD officers dragged when suspect drives away from scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars after two MPD officers were dragged while he drove away from the scene.
Memphis Police Department said two officers made the scene of a possible overdose in the 1700 block of Shadowlawn around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. An individual was inside of a vehicle when officers arrived.
The officers then attempted to approach the car when the driver drove off, dragging the two men.
The suspect also reportedly struck a squad car while attempting to flee. Officers followed the car where the suspect struck a sign in the area of South Parkway and I-240.
The suspect was later captured and taken into custody after his car caught fire. The officers dragged were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
