  • 2 rushed to the hospital after shooting near Purple Haze nightclub, says MPD

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police were called to a shooting near Purple Haze nightclub at 4:43 Sunday morning.

    Investigators located two shooting victims on the scene.

     

     

    Both victims were transported to Regional One. 

    Police said the male victim is in non-critical condition and the female is in critical condition.

