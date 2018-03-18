2 rushed to the hospital after shooting near Purple Haze nightclub, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police were called to a shooting near Purple Haze nightclub at 4:43 Sunday morning.
Investigators located two shooting victims on the scene.
At 4:43 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at Lt. George W. Lee and Second.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 18, 2018
Officers located two shooting victims. Both were transported to ROH. The male is non-critical. The female is critical.
Both victims were transported to Regional One.
Police said the male victim is in non-critical condition and the female is in critical condition.
FOX13's Jerrita Patterson is investigating what lead to the shooting. See a LIVE report tonight.
