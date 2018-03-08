2 shot during drive-by while playing chess inside Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A chess game turned into a shootout Tuesday evening in Whitehaven, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13 they responded to an aggravated assault in the 600 block of Whiteside Cove.
Witnesses on the scene told police the house had been shot at.
Two people inside the house had been struck while they were playing chess approximately ten minutes before officers arrived in the scene.
People on the scene told police they saw a white car drive away but could not provide a specific description.
Several other cars also arrived on the scene to assist the situation.
Both victims were shot in the lower abdomen and pelvic area, one victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
17 shell casing were found at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information about this case contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
