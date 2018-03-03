2 teens charged in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teens have been charged in the Whitehaven shooting from Friday afternoon.
MPD arrested Karltrell Morrisey, 18, and Bryan Chapman, 20, in connection with the shooting that happened on Delta Road and Hewlett Road around 3 p.m. One man remains in critical condition.
Both men have been charged with Aggravated Assault.
Morrisey and Chapman are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
