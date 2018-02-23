2 teens indicted in murder case

Two teens were indicted for the robbery and murder of a 30-year-old man.
A grand jury indicted Miguel Bautista, 18, and Alex Flores, 17, on first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, among others.
Investigators said Chris Rodriguez was shot multiple times and back in October of 2016. The District Attorney's Office said the two attacked three men in Parkway Village. Rodriguez was the only one killed.
