20 dogs found in South Memphis home

Memphis Animal Services will be receiving more than a dozen dog on Thursday from a home in south Memphis.
MAS said the influx of pets will put them over capacity.They are asking people to adopt dogs that are already available. The 20 dogs coming in will not be available for three days.
In order to get as many dogs adopted as possible, they are currently offering a special on large dogs. Any dog more than 25 pounds only has a $25 adoption fee.
Details surrounding the home or condition of the 20 dogs is unknown.
“We are consistently full in the large dog section of our shelter, and our situation recently has been no different. As it stood yesterday, we had already exhausted our overflow kennel space,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Administrator. “Adding these 20 dogs to an already over-capacity shelter has put us in a dire situation as far as kennel space is concerned.”
