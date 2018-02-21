  • 2018 Beale Street Music Festival line up announced

    The 2018 Beale Street Music Festival line up has been officially announced. 

    Post Malone, Queens of the Stone Age and Ludacris are just a few of the big names coming. Other artists include The Flaming Lips and Vance Joy. 

    The festival will take place from May 4-6, and tickets can now be be purchased. 

    Click here for a full list of the line up

