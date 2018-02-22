24 arrested for drug conspiracy and money laundering

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 24 people were arrested Thursday for drug conspiracy and money laundering offenses.
$700,000 in cash, 3.5 kilograms of heroin, and 52 kilograms of cocaine were all seized in the nearly two-year operation.
In August of 2017, Rafael “Poppy” Garza, Timothy Woods, Juan “Hot Rod” Cisneros, Alfredo “Freddy” Arambul, Carlos Alberto Lopez, Tiffany Harper, Anthony Hope, Anthony Gilliam, Corey Blair, Marcus Joyner, Ricky Dortch, and Johnny Smith were indicted. They allegedly conspired to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
On February 15, twelve more people were indicted for illegal drug violations. Those individuals include:
- Jackie Arnold
- Timothy Brown
- Dedrick Chism
- Foyice Clark
- Reginald Duncan
- Theotis Evans
- Rico Fason
- Rodney Harper
- Tangela Jackson
- Lakata Johnson
- Roderick Kelley
- Shunta Thompson-Truehart
