25 "Major Stackz Entertainment" gang members indicted on drug trafficking charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 25 members and associates of Major Stackz Entertainment, an armed drug trafficking organization, have been indicted for conspiring to distribute large quantities of cocaine, meth, heroin, and marijuana throughout West Tennessee, according to U.S. Department of Justice.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies participated in an early morning round up Wednesday, February 7.
The DOJ released a statement saying:
Members and associates of Major Stackz used firearms to protect their supply of drugs, supply routes, profits and distribution territory from competing drug trafficking organizations. The members and associates are from different, traditional street gangs, including the Young Mob, Vice Lords, Gangster Disciples, Kitchen Crip, and Bloods that have joined together to make money through criminal activity.
Major Stackz started and mainly operated in South Memphis near Kerr and Pillow Street. The area is know to locals as "DHG" or "Dope, H***, and Guns."
During this investigation, approximately $90,000 in U.S. currency, 40 pounds of methamphetamine, two kilograms of heroin, four kilograms of cocaine, 11 ounces of crack cocaine, over 150 pounds of marijuana and 22 firearms were seized.
If convicted, the defendants could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.
The following are the defendants currently in custody:
- Jarvis Cooper, a/k/a/ “J-Bo” “J-Bizzle,” 31, Memphis, Tennessee
- Terence Harper, a/k/a/ “Red,” 44, Memphis, Tennessee
- Jackie Arnold, a/k/a “Jackie Red,” 47, Memphis, Tennessee
- Joseph Newberry, 40, Memphis, Tennessee
- Pamela Perkins, 28, Memphis, Tennessee
- Anthony Jones, a/k/a “Squirt,” 24, Memphis, Tennessee
- Calvin Myers, a/k/a “CJ,” 20, Memphis, Tennessee
- Antonio Worles, a/k/a “Joe,” 19, Memphis, Tennessee
- Sandreka Wright, 34, Memphis, Tennessee
- Delbert Harrison, a/k/a “Clay,” 30, Henning, Tennessee
- Sanitory Campbell, a/k/a “Toe,” 43, Memphis, Tennessee
- Antwan Miles, a/k/a “Twan,” 20, Memphis, Tennessee
- Darnell Ward, a/k/a “D,” 37, Memphis, Tennessee
- Amanda Harrison, 35, Henning, Tennessee
- Alberto Chavoya, 34, Memphis, Tennessee
- Daryl Mason, a/k/a/ “D,” 28, Memphis, Tennessee
- Tim Scotto, 53, Cordova, Tennessee
- Sergio Lopez, 34, Compton, California
