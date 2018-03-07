$27k stolen from Memphis childcare facility

A man is out $27,000 after his business was burglarized.
Police were called to Global Children's Services to 1200 block of Heistan Place.
The victim said when arrived he noticed several items were missing, including playground equipment, jewelry, power tools, among other things.
The total value was $27,100. MPD said the owner could not give a timeframe of when the burglary happened because he only comes in once a month. The last time he had been inside was on February 1.
