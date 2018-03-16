3 arrested, including Collierville woman, in prostitution sting

Three women, including one from Collierville, were arrested in a prostitution sting at a Memphis hotel Wednesday night.
The operation took place at a hotel on Nonconnah Blvd near Milbranch Road. According to arrest reports, police were targeting individuals who were “soliciting sexual favors” on Backpage.
In each case, an undercover officer responded to an online ad. The women individually agreed to meet at the hotel and perform explicit acts in exchange for money, police said.
The payments ranged between $100 and $300.
One by one, the women arrived at the hotel over a two-hour span. Once each woman walked inside the hotel room, she were taken into custody.
The three woman arrested were charged with prostitution. They are:
- Kayla Heinz, 20, of Collierville
- Tonie Sheard, 25, of Memphis
- Adrianne Hardin, 30, of Memphis
