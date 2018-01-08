3 homicides across the City of Memphis in less than 48 hours

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The violence continues to happen across the City of Memphis as three people have been murdered in less than 48 hours.

The first homicide occurred late Saturday night. According to MPD, they responded to a shooting call around 10:13 p.m. in the 5000 block of Yale Rd. When MPD arrived on the scene they found a man shot.

RELATED: First criminal homicide of 2018 happens overnight in Raleigh

He was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspect info is available at this time.

The second homicide of 2018 happened in Whitehaven Sunday evening.

RELATED: Teenage girl shot and killed in Whitehaven

This shooting involved a teenage girl. According to Memphis Police, they responded to a shooting call around 5:41 p.m. at 31 Lydgate in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they found a teenage girl shot.

She was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

The latest homicide happened Monday afternoon in Southeast Memphis.

RELATED: Man fatally shot in Southeast Memphis, three detained

MPD were called around 3:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mendenhall to a shooting. When they arrived, a man was located suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injures.

Three persons of interests have been detained, but no arrests have been made.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.