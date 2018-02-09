3 Memphis men sentenced to life in prison after 7-year-old's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A judge sentenced three men to life in prison after being found guilty of shooting and killing a 7-year-old.
RELATED: Three men found guilty of murder in 7-year-old girl's shooting death
Prosecutors said Carlos Stokes, Jordan Clayton, and Branden Brookins killed Kirsten Williams in 2015 in retaliation to another murder. All three men were found guilty of first-degree murder in December.
Brookins was sentenced life in prison plus 44 years.
Clayton was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole plus six years.
Stokes, who the judge called the leader, was sentenced to life in prison plus 54 years.
Defense attorneys instantly issued a motion for re-trial for all three men.
A fourth man, Carl Johnson, has also been charged in the case.
Jerrita Patterson has a live report, tonight on FOX13 News.
SENTENCING HEARING: Brookins gets Life sentence + 44 years; Clayton gets Life w/ possibility of parole + 6 years; Stokes (who Judge called ‘the leader’) gets Life + 54 years. @FOX13Memphis— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) February 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}