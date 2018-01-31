0 3 men arrested after posing as women, luring men to South Memphis to rob them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men have been arrested after posing as women, luring men to South Memphis to rob them.

The terrifying incident happened not once but twice over the weekend, and the victims were lucky to have left with their lives.

“I think men have to be careful too because women lie on there too,” Kisha Doevler said.

Men lie on the mobile dating app Plenty of Fish, according to two Memphis victims.

According to a Memphis Police investigation, two separate men used the dating app and went to the 1500 block of Hanauer in South Memphis after communicating with an alleged woman.

“A lot of people lie. They post fake pictures. They lie about their entire life on there,” Doevler said.

And that’s exactly what happened.

When the two men on separate occasions went to pick up their dates, they were met instead by three men all in black carrying guns.

“That's why you don't get on dating sites,” Sherita Taylor said.

Both men were robbed and told to run, but after running, the first victim met police at the dealership where he bought his car.

Officers were able to use the vehicle’s GPS and kill switch to find the car.

When they found the second victims car, a Be-On-The-Lookout was issued to officers in the area and a short time later for Carlos Bell, T. Woods, and K. Bell.

The men were later arrested and charged with carjacking and possession of a firearm.

“I don't think internet dating is that good of an idea, but then again, could you really trust somebody that you met in person?” Doevler said.

Plenty of Fish released the following statement:

User safety and security is important to us at PlentyOfFish, and we aim to educate our users on the necessary dating safety tips on our apps and site. We advise our community of millions of users to exercise caution when getting to know someone new, whether it's on a dating app, through an acquaintance, or any other social setting. Our #1 safety tip to always meet in public on a date - never at someone's home, a hotel, or secluded location. If you believe someone has used your identity to create a fake profile, you should immediately report the profile to our customer service team. The customer service team moderates Plenty of Fish and removes any reported profiles that do not adhere to our terms of service.

