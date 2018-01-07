3 men critically shot in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are fighting for their life after a shooting Saturday evening.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of Flowering Peach. Two males were located shot at that location.
A third man was located less than a mile away at the Dixie Queen located at 5740 Mt. Moriah.
All three men were transported to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD told FOX13, it is believed that this stemmed from an incident in the 2700 block of Pickering Drive earlier Saturday evening.
FOX13's Tony Atkins is on the scene, and will have the latest, on FOX13 News at 9.
