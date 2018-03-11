0 Cordova carjacking escalates to triple stabbing on McDonald's parking lot

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff deputies are on the scene of a stabbing and carjacking in the 1200 block of Houston Leeve in Cordova.

Investigators told FOX13 three people were stabbed in the parking lot around 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

RELATED: 2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested following 48-hour crime spree

Witnesses on the scene said they victims were walking out of a store when they were stabbed.

People on the scene said one person was stabbed in the back of the neck during the carjacking.

Two stabbing victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Take a look at the scene, minutes after the victims were stabbed.

At 11:30 Saturday, Memphis Police received information that the Shelby County Sheriffs' Department was working the carjacking near McDonald's.

That suspect was reported driving west bound on Walnut Grove near Hope Presbyterian Church.

MPD said the suspect almost struck a security guard in the area that was assisting with morning traffic.

Officers told FOX13 when the suspect drove toward the security guards, one guard fired at the suspect.

When the guard shot at the vehicle, he disabled the car. The vehicle could then only drive about 30 mph.

Memphis Police chased the vehicle down I-240 until they reached the 3000 block of Southern near Orange Mound.

Here's a look at the suspects car.

No injuries from the Hope Presbyterian incident were reported to police.

MPD told FOX13 no officers were hurt during this situation.

The suspects name has not yet been released by police.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.