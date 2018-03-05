0 3 Walgreens targeted in overnight crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is trying to determine if an overnight crime spree of three Walgreens are all connected.

According to police, the first incident happened at the Walgreens store at 3100 Thomas Street around 2 a.m. A caller advised two men had broken into the store and by the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled with several bottles of medication in tow.

Officers made the scene and found the pull down gate had been cut and the front door pried open. Officers cleared the business and found the pharmacy door had the glass window broken out of it.

Both suspects got into what appeared to be an newer model F-150 four door dark colored with silver or gold trim on the bottom. Vehicle also had a push bar on the front with 4x4 on the rear quarter panel.

Less than an hour later, another Walgreens store was hit, but this time in the 5100 block of Quince. In this case, the suspects, who were described as wearing different colored shoes, left empty handed.

Finally, around 3:15 a.m. two suspects reportedly wearing red and white gloves broke into the Walgreen’s store in the 4600 block of Poplar Avenue. Once again, the suspects broke into the building but left without taking anything.

Police are trying to determine if all these crimes are connected. If you can help or know any information, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

