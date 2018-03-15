$3,000 tax refund, cash and more stolen during Memphis home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of people, including three children, were sitting inside a Memphis apartment when one of their greatest fears became a reality. Two armed men stormed into the unit and demanded everything.
The home invasion robbery happened on February 17 on Wellington.
One of the victims was in the kitchen when he heard the door open. He walked into the living room and saw the gunmen.
One of the suspects yelled, “Drop it off! Give me everything!” He then fired a shot into the floor before putting the pistol against the head of a woman who was in the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Each victim was forced to give something to the robbers:
- Victim 1: $250 in cash, Metro PCS phone
- Victim 2: Keys to 2004 Cadillac DFC
- Victim 3: Rush tax refund card loaded with $3000, SNAP phone, $400 in cash, marijuana
- Victim 4: $80 in cash
At one point, the suspects put a gun against a child’s head and said, “If you don’t give us anything, then we are taking your child,” according to the affidavit.
The suspects ran away after the robbery.
Officers found a 9mm pistol casing inside the apartment.
Freddie Gill was developed as a suspect during MPD’s investigation. On March 14, police arrested him in the 5200 block of Shelby Drive.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
