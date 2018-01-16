  • 3.6 magnitude earthquake felt in parts of the Mid-South

    Updated:

    DYERSBURG, Tenn. - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake landed just outside Dyersburg, Tennessee. 

    The Center for Earthquake Research and Information for the University of Memphis tweeted the earthquake hit around 10:57 a.m. 

    The exact location was southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri. 

    Information is limited at this time, and we are working to learn more, so check back for updates.

