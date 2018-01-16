3.6 magnitude earthquake felt in parts of the Mid-South

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake landed just outside Dyersburg, Tennessee.
The Center for Earthquake Research and Information for the University of Memphis tweeted the earthquake hit around 10:57 a.m.
UPDATE (60186242): Magnitude 3.6 earthquake on Tue Jan 16, 2018 at about 10:57:54 CST, 2.58 km southwest of Caruthersville, MO. https://t.co/gtwyXzrhDN— CERI (@UofMCERI) January 16, 2018
The exact location was southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri.
Information is limited at this time, and we are working to learn more, so check back for updates.
