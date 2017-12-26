4 armed robbers storm inside east Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Benihana Japanese Restaurant in east Memphis was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.
MPD was called to the 900 block of Ridge Lake Blvd. at 1:15 a.m.
Investigators said employees were inside the restaurant at the time.
Police told FOX13 four armed suspects took cash from the business.
No additional suspect information is available.
