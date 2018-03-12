4 indicted for committing robberies, resulting in one fatality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four individuals have been indicted for conspiracy to commit robberies of drug dealers in the Western Tennessee.
The four defendants listed are currently in custody:
- Marcus Danner, 38, Memphis, Tennessee
- Quintez Agnew, 33, Memphis, Tennessee
- Shuntario Johnson, 37, Memphis, Tennessee
- John Lott, 29, Memphis, Tennessee
They targeted drug dealers to rob them of drugs and money. During the investigation, several guns were found; about $2000 was seized, and about 28 grams of crack cocaine was found.
The investigation lasted four months, and if the four men are found guilty, they will face a minimum of 10 years in prison.
