4 indicted for committing robberies, resulting in one fatality

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four individuals have been indicted for conspiracy to commit robberies of drug dealers in the Western Tennessee.

    The four defendants listed are currently in custody:

    • Marcus Danner, 38, Memphis, Tennessee
    • Quintez Agnew, 33, Memphis, Tennessee
    • Shuntario Johnson, 37, Memphis, Tennessee
    • John Lott, 29, Memphis, Tennessee

    They targeted drug dealers to rob them of drugs and money. During the investigation, several guns were found; about $2000 was seized, and about 28 grams of crack cocaine was found.

    The investigation lasted four months, and if the four men are found guilty, they will face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

