4 powerful opioids to be included in random drug test screenings of pilots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The federal government did not require 4 powerful opioids be included in random drug test screenings of pilots until now.
Beginning January 1, 2018 DOT random drug tests of all pilots, commercial and recreational, will be tested for four semi-synthetic opioids (i.e., hydrocodone, oxycodone, hydromorphone, oxymorphone).
Some common names for these semi-synthetic opioids include OxyContin®, Percodan®, Percocet®, Vicodin®, Lortab®, Norco®, Dilaudid®, Exalgo®.
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, looks into why these drugs have not been tested for in the past, on FOX13 at 6.
