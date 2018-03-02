0 48-hour crime spree criss-crossed Memphis, residences in fear

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A crime spree criss-crossed Memphis. Detectives told FOX13, there were seven robberies in less than 48 hours. Police believe they are connected.

Loading our vehicles with groceries is something many do without giving it a second thought, until now.

"I live right down the street," Cordova resident Lana Nelson said.

Nelson ventured out cautiously Thursday after learning police were investigating a robbery and carjacking spree.

"You don't hear about that at all," Nelson said. "You hear about Wolfchase, but not this way."

Detectives said it all started Tuesday morning when a woman was carjacked outside the Marathon Gas Station on Winchester Road.

Later, another woman's purse was forcibly taken in the parking lot of a North Germantown Parkway grocery store.

Wednesday morning another carjacking, this time at the Citgo at East Holmes Rd.

Half an hour later and a mile away, the crime spree continued. A father of three, grandfather of five said the robber tried pistol whipping him outside his Slate Rd. home. He said the attacker pointed a gun and demanded the victim's wallet. The victim was able to run away as the attacker got away with yet another stolen car.

The crook returned to the grocery store parking lot. Two women, at different times loading up groceries, were robbed of their purses and in one case their car.

A security guard could be seen Thursday making rounds throughout the grocery store parking lot, while other guards walked some of the female customers out of the store to their vehicle. But some still say, that's not enough--they are now taking safety into their own hands.

"I have a knife on me," Nelson said. "I hardly go anywhere without it."

Before the day ended Wednesday, a woman had her purse snatched inside the Reserve at Dexter Lake Apartments.

In each case where a car was stolen, it's been recovered.

Police reiterate, the crimes appear to be connected. If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

