495 auto thefts reported in the first 28 days of 2018, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The headline says it all. The rate of car break-ins is on the rise.
The Memphis Police Department is urging residents to 'stow it, don't show it' after an increase in car crimes in the City of Memphis. In other words, do not let the criminals see something they could easily grab from a vehicle, especially if it something valuable.
In the first 28 days of 2018, 495 car thefts have been reported, according to MPD.
We did the math, on average that's about 18 car break-ins a day. This time last year their was only 328 car break-ins.
495 auto thefts in the first 28 days of 2018. Last year in the same time frame 328.— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) January 30, 2018
Police said the biggest areas for the thefts are in Downtown Memphis during events and in East Memphis.
Memphis Police gave some tips they want you to consider:
- Always lock your doors
- Spare car keys should not be stored in or on your car
- Park in a well-lit parking lot
- Consider installing a car alarm or security system
